Perez in Miami as Cadillac prepares for F1 launch

Sergio Perez is in Miami for this weekend’s Formula 1 race.

On the surface, there’s nothing too significant about that, as the former Red Bull driver has a house in the vibrant coastal US city - with a blend of Latin American and American influence.

But also taking place this weekend - on Saturday - is a "red carpet event" put on by Cadillac, the all-new F1 team for 2026 and beyond.

The carmaker claims the event at Queen Miami Beach, where the Cadillac F1 livery is expected to be unveiled, will be "the cultural centrepiece of the grand prix weekend" - attended by Hollywood A-listers.

Although ousted by Red Bull for poor performance at the end of last season, Perez’s stock has since risen again given that his successors - Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda - are also struggling to match up to Max Verstappen.

The 35-year-old Mexican remains linked with billionaire backer Carlos Slim and his brands, including Telmex, while Osterreich newspaper says Perez has subsequently picked up sponsorship by Heineken.

The same Austrian newspaper claims that, apart from the event on Saturday, Cadillac and General Motors officials will be in the F1 paddock throughout the weekend.

Perez has been regularly linked with a Cadillac race seat, as have the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou, and even Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher will not be in Miami, but despite stepping back from the Mercedes reserve role, he has not given up on Formula 1. "It’s still a significant part of my career," he said.

"If I get the chance again, I’ll take it."

Former Racing Bulls team boss Franz Tost said: "I hope it’s not too late for Mick. With the right preparation, he would be a good choice for Cadillac."

Even ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is among those not writing off a potential Schumacher comeback: "If Michael had been at his side, Mick would still be driving there today.

"The Schumacher name has enormous appeal in the USA - even more than in Europe," the 94-year-old added. "Formula 1 could still make good use of this name."