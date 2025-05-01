Vettel suggests return to cockpit unlikely

Sebastian Vettel has hinted that a return to the cockpit is highly unlikely.

Actually, the retired quadruple world champion was recently named by Dr Helmut Marko as his ideal successor as Red Bull’s powerful F1 advisor.

"I think Sebastian has found himself and now knows what he wants to do in the future - and that is primarily motorsport," Marko, 81, said.

The Austrian hinted that his long career with Red Bull in Formula 1 is nearing its end. "No decision has been made yet, but it’s also quite clear," said Marko. "At some point, it won’t be possible anymore - also due to age.

"The travel rigours are also not insignificant."

Vettel did not rule out taking over from Marko, but he told Sky Deutschland: "We’re still working out what it could look like. I don’t want to impose myself."

The German, now 37, stepped away from Aston Martin and F1 at the end of 2022, and since then has occasionally flirted with a return to the cockpit.

He now indicates that is unlikely.

"I have managed to find a rhythm outside of Formula 1," said Vettel. "And I have managed to keep the peace in the family. I have gotten used to my new life."

Although attending the odd F1-related event, the winner of 53 grands prix spends almost all of his time at home with his wife and three young children.

"I’ve learned a lot about myself during this time," he said. "I’m very content, and I don’t get bored."

As for the possibility of racing again, Vettel smiled: "My children have told me that I am not allowed to race anymore because they like me so much. That is wonderful to hear."