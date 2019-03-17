Perez hopes for Mexico GP rescue

Sergio Perez says he hopes Mexico can save its grand prix.

Although the Mexico City race is highly popular, mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that governing funding will stop after the event this October.

"By 2020, the federal government no longer has the resource because it is allocating most of the fund to the completion of the Mayan Train," she said.

In Barcelona for winter testing, Mexican driver Perez says he is hoping for "good news" in the near future.

"I think it’s very important for our country to keep the grand prix. It’s a great place for formula one," he told the Spanish daily Marca.

"There are many countries that want to have a grand prix and I think that once you lose the place, it’s very difficult to recover," the Racing Point driver added.

When asked if the organisers can find the funding from elsewhere, Perez answered: "I have no idea. I am not in charge of that and I really do not know anything.

"I think it’s difficult because all the investment is made by the government, so I do not know if it can be done any other way," he added.