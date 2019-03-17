Pressure on Leclerc ’unfair’ - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says the pressure being put on Charles Leclerc is "unfair".

Many are predicting that, after Sebastian Vettel’s difficult 2018 season, youngster Leclerc can challenge him in his first season with Ferrari.

The speculation even prompted Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto to come out and say Vettel will still get "priority" in 2019.

"It is unfair to put so much pressure on Leclerc," world champion Hamilton said in Barcelona.

"It’s just his second year. He has already shown that he is fast, he surprised many people, but next to him now is a four-time world champion with a lot of experience.

"The only way to get experience is to get experience," he added.

Hamilton continued: "The interesting thing will be to see how the two of them work together.

"Sebastian is a multi-time champion but Charles will bring a lot of energy to the relationship. I was in the same position at McLaren (with Alonso) so it will be interesting to see," he added.