Official: Red Bull confirm Tsunoda to replace Lawson

Following a difficult opening period to the season for Liam Lawson, Oracle Red Bull Racing have made the decision that from the 2025 Japan GP, Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Liam will drive for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

Red Bull are in the unique position of having four seats on the Formula One grid, across Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. And as such, the Team have made the decision to exercise a driver rotation, that will see Yuki partner current and four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, said: "It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch. We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers’ Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors’ title and this is a purely sporting decision. We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21. We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a Team he knows very well.”

Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls said: “We’re incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing! His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational. Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes. Yuki’s energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull! We wish him all the success he deserves at ORBR. Everyone here at VCARB is looking forward to working hard with Liam to give him the best environment possible for him to shine in our car and to express the talent we all know he has. He fit in so well last year, and we cannot wait to challenge ourselves and grow as a Team. With Isack having started so strongly with us already, we know we have a young and strong lineup.”