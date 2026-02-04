Ocon warns ’lift-and-coast’ in qualifying in ’26

Esteban Ocon has acknowledged what many fans fear most about Formula 1’s radically revised 2026 cars - that ’lift-and-coast’ driving will not just be common, but extreme, even in qualifying.

The Haas driver has already voiced doubts about the new active aerodynamics, dismissing it as merely "DRS at the front", and now admits the energy-management demands of the regulations are more intrusive than expected.

"We have to use lift-and-coast techniques on qualifying runs," Ocon revealed. "It felt strange at first, but we had already practised it in the simulator. After one lap, I had it down. Now it feels strange not to do it."

"We use lift-and-coast so often that you quickly get used to the driving style."

Veteran commentator Martin Brundle has pushed back against criticism, noting that lift-and-coast has always been part of Formula 1. Ocon, however, admits the scale is unprecedented.

"If you kept your foot on the gas, you’d have to slam on the handbrake at the end of the straight," he explained. "With lift-and-coast, it’s not so bad. It even feels faster if you let off earlier. It feels natural now because it’s the fastest way - but it’s completely different from normal."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also conceded how stark the effect looked during the Barcelona shakedown, citing a dramatic straight-line speed differential during on-track running.

"George overtook Colapinto while he was on long runs," Wolff said. "There was a 50 or 60 kilometre-per-hour difference on the straight."

Yet Wolff remains an uncompromising defender of the new rules.

"I see absolutely no negative points - and I’m not exaggerating," he insisted. "The cars are fantastic. They look spectacular. They look like Formula 1 cars again - not too small, not too big, not like the whales of the past."

Ocon agrees that, fundamentally, the cars remain worthy of the category.

"If you find faster cars in other series, let me know," he said. "As drivers, we optimise whatever tools we’re given. If this is the fastest way, we’ll do it. It’s still Formula 1."

But the Frenchman also raised concerns that the 2026 rules may not have delivered easier racing.

"I did a few laps behind other cars," he said. "Chasing felt more difficult. There’s a significant balance change compared to clean air - maybe even more pronounced than with the previous generation. It’s early, but that was my feeling."

Ocon added that the new overtake mode, which provides a short power boost when running within one second, has yet to transform the picture.

"At the moment, overtaking seems rather difficult," he said. "Even though the system is still being optimised."

Teammate Oliver Bearman echoed that assessment, reporting greater instability in dirty air.

"I was able to run close to other cars for a few laps," the Briton said. "It was harder to follow, and the balance suffered more than with the current cars. That’s critical in wheel-to-wheel racing."