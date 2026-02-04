South Africa admits F1 return still years away

South Africa’s long-running push to return Formula 1 to the African continent has hit a reality check, with sports minister Gayton McKenzie conceding that a grand prix will not happen anytime soon.

After previously striking an optimistic tone, McKenzie now says the scale and complexity of hosting a Formula 1 race has been underestimated, despite ongoing efforts to upgrade the historic Kyalami circuit.

"Next year, definitely not," McKenzie told broadcaster eNCA. "We have underestimated what is required to host an F1 event. But F1 has held our hand. Now we’ve got the experts and we’re putting together a bid they can’t refuse."

Kyalami has begun a costly process to achieve FIA Grade 1 accreditation, with upgrades estimated at $5-10 million. The work focuses on run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs and drainage, with no changes required to the circuit layout.

Despite that progress, the calendar itself may prove the biggest obstacle. Formula 1 is already scheduled to run 24 races in 2026, with each venue tied to a multi-year contract. The only deal currently due to expire is Barcelona’s, although the Spanish circuit retains the option to renegotiate with the FIA.

Further complicating matters, Portugal has already been confirmed on the calendar for 2027 and 2028, while the Belgian GP is set to move to a rotational model from 2027 - leaving limited space for new events.

Motoring journalist Sudhir Matai, editor of Double Apex, has been sceptical of the minister’s progress.

"The minister has previously said he would have failed if he couldn’t bring F1 back to South Africa," Matai wrote. "That made him a hero among fans, but despite many optimistic soundbites, we’re no closer to a race on African soil."

Officials involved with Kyalami insist preparations continue, with circuit management claiming the venue is already around 90 per cent ready and could theoretically host Formula 1 as early as 2027 or 2028 if a calendar slot becomes available.

South Africa is not the only African nation interested, however. Rwanda has also explored a bid, now targeting 2029, which could put it in direct competition with Kyalami for a rare opening.