Doohan targets ’27 return as Ocon responds to warning

Jack Doohan says his goal remains a full-time Formula 1 comeback in 2027 after securing a reserve role at Haas - just as Esteban Ocon has been put on notice by team boss Ayao Komatsu.

French publication Auto Hebdo reports that Doohan has effectively found a "new start" at Haas, aided by Toyota’s strengthening technical links with the American team.

"My goal is to be in Formula 1. To race in Formula 1," Doohan said in Bahrain. "Haas has given me this opportunity."

After losing his Alpine backing and missing out on a Super Formula seat for 2026, the Australian has endured troubled times recently. Now installed as a reserve alongside Ryo Hirakawa, Doohan is focused on rebuilding.

"I wouldn’t say the last ten months have been the best of my life, but we’re starting afresh," he said. "I’m happy to put the past behind me and embark on this new adventure with a clean slate.

"I’m going to start from scratch, be a sponge, absorb everything I can, and learn as much as possible."

Doohan confirmed he intends to race elsewhere in 2026 to maintain sharpness, with LMP2 outings in ELMS or even Le Mans under consideration.

"It’s crucial that I stay fit for racing this year through a program that I hope to finalise in the coming days," he explained. "This will then allow the team and me to organise my participation in F1 weekends and make sure the work is done behind the scenes."

At the same time, Komatsu has publicly admitted Ocon did not extract enough from his experience last season - comments the French driver says did not surprise him.

"It was not really a surprise to see Ayao’s comments," Ocon said during Bahrain testing. "We talked a lot during the winter. It was an up-and-down season for the whole team.

"When you read the whole article, you can see that the team has taken responsibility as well - Ayao said it was 50-50."

Ocon pointed to braking instability and front-locking issues that he says were specific to his side of the garage.

"For 12, 13, 14 races I had this issue of front-locking, this issue of instability," he said. "It was similar pressure on the brakes, similar conditions across the two cars - locking for me, not on the other side."

He believes late-season setup changes in Abu Dhabi proved he still has the pace.

"Whatever we changed in Abu Dhabi, suddenly the car came back to life," Ocon said. "Great Q3, finished seventh in the race, which is what we needed for the whole season."