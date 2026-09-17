Vesti tips Camara for Haas seat

Frederik Vesti believes Haas may provide the only significant driver change for 2027, with Rafael Camara emerging as a logical candidate to replace Esteban Ocon.

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, the Mercedes reserve said the market has become unusually static.

"Every weekend we talk to teams and maintain communication," said the Dane. "But we are also in a place where there is currently no seat."

"Most likely there will be a replacement at Haas and only Haas."

Vesti believes Ferrari-backed Camara is well positioned.

"Maybe Rafael Camara, but I’m not sure," he said.

"It’s natural. He’s a Ferrari driver, has done good testing and is doing well in Formula 2."

His comments follow Haas boss Ayao Komatsu publicly confirming a multi-driver evaluation process, while Ocon has pointed out that the TPC program also generates revenue for the team.

Vesti said the wider driver market is complicated by precisely those commercial and political relationships.

"Formula 1 is built on partnerships and collaborations," said the 24-year-old.

"There are team sponsors who have a lot to say. That makes the whole Formula 1 game more complicated than just who the team bosses like."

"And it’s frustrating."

Komatsu, however, insisted in Madrid that performance remains the priority.

"We need two fast drivers - that’s the best way to develop the team," said the Japanese.

"The faster one is the best fit for us."

He also said Haas’ financial outlook is improving as new sponsorship talks progress.

"We’re in talks with many potential sponsors," said the Haas team boss.

"Things are moving in the right direction. I’d say next year’s budget is encouraging."

Komatsu also dismissed speculation that a possible BWT deal could turn the 2027 Haas pink.

"Our car won’t be pink, if that’s what you’re asking," he laughed.

Vesti, meanwhile, believes 2028 may ultimately offer more opportunity than next season.

"Cadillac seems to want to keep their drivers. Alpine has signed with their drivers," he explained.

"It seems that the Formula 1 grid in general wants to keep their drivers to be consistent. That at least keeps hope up until ’28."