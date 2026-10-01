Colapinto denies Briatore considered race ban

Franco Colapinto has denied suggestions Alpine seriously considered benching him after his controversial Baku crash, saying the team’s plans never changed despite Flavio Briatore’s anger.

Briatore’s post-race statement that Alpine would "evaluate what measures to take" fuelled speculation that Colapinto could be stood down for a race.

"That’s not true," Colapinto told media at Sepang.

"I went straight to work at the factory and our plans never changed. Of course Flavio was angry, but the last thing you want is to create a situation like that."

Colapinto said the incident itself was straightforward - despite the huge controversy that followed it.

"It was a lock-up, a simple and silly mistake," he insisted.

"Every driver has made one - Lando and Oscar made one too. It just cost us a lot of points, but the mistake was very simple."

After Baku, the Argentine flew directly to Enstone and was in the simulator early the next morning before holding meetings with Briatore and other senior Alpine figures.

"We’ve sorted it out internally and everyone has been very understanding with me," said the 23-year-old.

Colapinto also addressed Lando Norris, who initially said he should be banned before later apologising.

"I think he acted impulsively," he said.

"I was very surprised. But then, of course, he apologised."

He thanked Max Verstappen for his very different comments about the incident.

"That’s just who he is and what kind of champion he is," Colapinto said of the quadruple world champion. "He is someone who every young driver looks up to and a real hero for many people."

And after another wave of online abuse surrounding the incident, Colapinto urged his fans to calm down.

"My message is always the same: you don’t know what you can create by writing. We are all sensitive, human beings."

"But not everything comes from Argentinians - I don’t agree with that."