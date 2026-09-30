F1 esports future in doubt as teams pull out

Formula 1’s official esports championship appears to be in serious trouble, with multiple teams reportedly withdrawing from the next F1 Sim Racing season and uncertainty growing over whether the series will continue in its current form.

Esports specialist site Traxion reports it has verified that several Formula 1 teams have already withdrawn from the next F1 Sim Racing season, with McLaren and Williams apparently among them and three more preparing to follow.

The same original rumour claimed Formula One Management wants to sell the entire esports operation.

Traxion reports that F1 is believed to be working on "something else" for virtual racing, but that teams have not yet been told what that means.

Sim racing news site OverTake has separately reported that multiple esports drivers have already been released by their teams. It also reports an unverified paddock claim that the new Concorde Agreement may no longer oblige F1 teams to operate esports programs, potentially explaining the sudden withdrawals.

The uncertainty represents a dramatic turnaround from only six months ago. In March, Formula 1 opened a new dedicated Sim Racing facility at its Biggin Hill HQ, offering a $750,000 prize fund across the 2026 championship.