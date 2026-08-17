Vowles eyes Le Mans - but only to win

James Vowles says he could eventually race at Le Mans, but only after preparing seriously enough to fight for victory.

The Williams boss already tests racing machinery in his spare time and revealed he has recently driven with a team currently competing in the World Endurance Championship.

"Maybe someday," Vowles told Spain’s Soy Motor when asked about Le Mans.

"You can’t get in the car once every four months and expect to be competitive at Le Mans. It doesn’t work like that."

When reminded that some drivers compete there with less preparation, he replied: "I agree, but I’m going there to win."

"What I would probably do a year earlier would be to participate in Road to Le Mans to make sure I had done enough laps of the circuit in a GT3 car."

For now, however, Formula 1 remains the priority.

"My focus is on Williams," Vowles insisted.

"When we’re winning multiple championships, maybe I’ll consider what I can do about my other title."