Antonelli tops driver ranking, Stroll dead last

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has topped Auto Motor und Sport’s mid-season driver ranking, while Lance Stroll was rated the weakest of Formula 1’s 22 drivers.

Antonelli received an average score of 8.64 out of 10 after winning six of the first eleven races and comfortably outperforming Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Max Verstappen ranked second on 8.27 despite struggling with Red Bull’s difficult car throughout the first half of the season.

The four-time world champion never scored lower than 7/10 across the opening eleven weekends and leads Isack Hadjar 8-3 in qualifying.

Reigning champion Lando Norris was third on 8.09 after returning to victory in Hungary, ahead of Lewis Hamilton on 8.00.

Hamilton has five podiums and a victory in Barcelona, while Russell completed the top five on 7.73 after two wins but a more difficult run alongside Antonelli.

At the opposite end, Esteban Ocon ranked only 19th on 5.91 after losing both the championship and qualifying battles to Haas teammate Oliver Bearman. His F1 career currently hangs in the balance.

Alexander Albon was 20th on 5.64, with his season including a 4/10 score following his Silverstone collision with Bearman.

Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas was rated 21st on 5.45 after finishing only six of the eleven Grands Prix.

Last was Stroll on 5.18 after finishing just four races in Aston Martin’s troubled first half of the season.

"In our rankings, Stroll is therefore the weakest driver in the field," Auto Motor und Sport concluded.

"However, only Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll will decide whether his son is at risk of being relegated."