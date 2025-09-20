Newey’s first Aston could trigger F1 exit - Alonso

Fernando Alonso admits 2026 may be his final season in Formula 1 - and that a competitive Aston Martin could prompt him to retire on a high.

"It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally," said the 44-year-old double world champion - who hasn’t won a single grand prix in a decade.

"But I don’t know," Alonso told AS newspaper at Baku. "I don’t have a clear idea right now.

"If the car goes well, there’s a good chance it will be my last year."

Alonso said the looming regulation overhaul is his last shot at adding to his record. "I know it’s my last chance," Alonso confirmed.

"It’s the differentiating factor - it’s the last chance to try to win another grand prix, enjoy the good times, get on the podium, and fight for a championship."

He said Newey’s arrival has already made a major impression. "He’s definitely up to the task. He’s a different designer compared to anything I’ve seen before.

"Very methodical, but at the same time mystical. Brilliant."

Alonso conceded that even if 2026 is strong, his career may not extend much further than that. "They might do well in the first year, but by the second or third they’re guaranteed to do well," said the Spaniard.

"But I have to consider it myself. If the car goes badly, there’s a chance I’ll stay for another year to finish on a positive note. If the car goes well, 2026 will probably be my last year."

Alonso said he would want clarity beforehand if it is to be his farewell campaign. "In 2018, when I left F1, I do remember that feeling when I went to Japan, and at other Grands Prix where it hadn’t been announced yet, and I was already flirting with the idea of it being my last year.

"So I tried to enjoy the drivers’ parades - and in my head, I would like to know so I can say goodbye, internally, to each circuit."

As for his ongoing motivation, Alonso reassured his fans that he won’t stick around in Formula 1 if his pace falls off the pace.

"It won’t be for lack of competitiveness," he said. "When I leave Formula 1, I want to leave it the way I am now - considering myself the best. And for people outside, at least 30 or 40 percent to still consider me the best.

"I don’t want to leave because I’ve lost my skills. I want to leave on a high note."