Ferrari not on McLaren ’planet’ yet - Leclerc

Ferrari have shown strong form in Baku after Friday practice, with Lewis Hamilton especially upbeat following his best day in red so far.

"After the summer, Hamilton has taken a different approach," Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene told Sky Italia at the Azerbaijan GP.

"He feels more comfortable with the car, he no longer demands anything or complains, he is at one with it. And this shows on the track, where he is faster and more confident."

Both Ferraris looked competitive, raising questions about podium potential or even a win.

"Dreaming is not a good thing, we just have to focus on ourselves," team boss Frederic Vasseur insisted. "The margins are slim, on Saturday there will be a very close group. The race simulation also went very well."

He warned against reading too much into the data. "What are long runs of three to five laps worth?"

Seven time world champion Hamilton, who earlier this season had branded himself "useless," said it was "my best Friday practice" with Ferrari.

"I’m just so grateful that everyone in the team keeps pushing and supporting me. The patience and help everyone at the track and at the factory gives me strength," said the 40-year-old.

Teammate Charles Leclerc was more reserved, calling the pace "good".

"But there’s a big ’but’ - McLaren seems to be from another planet," he said. "Some people will be very surprised tomorrow. Norris couldn’t complete some laps that looked very impressive."

Championship leader Oscar Piastri also kept expectations in check. "We have the speed, but we can’t access it so easily," said the McLaren driver, while his teammate and title rival Norris clipped the wall.

At Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko said Max Verstappen could have matched McLaren’s pace without a mistake. "Realistically, we’re one to one and a half tenths behind the best time," he admitted.

Verstappen himself agreed: "It wasn’t bad at all. The car feels good, which is positive."

Marko added: "We can prove here that Monza wasn’t an isolated incident. I think we’ll finish in the top three in qualifying. And that means we can also fight for the win. So the momentum is right, and the car now has a wider operating window, which makes it easier to set up.

"We’ve definitely taken a step forward there."

Former driver Alex Wurz told ORF: "McLaren will have to stretch itself against Ferrari and Mercedes, at least in qualifying."

Norris, meanwhile, laughed off Red Bull’s low-key start. "Red Bull is never good on Friday. They go to bed, wake up the next morning, and then they’re just fast again."