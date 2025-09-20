Leclerc named in brainwave data spying probe

Charles Leclerc has been linked to a report alleging Chinese access to neural data from elite athletes.

According to journalist Pablo Torre and Hunterbrook Media, a training headset called FocusCalm - widely used in professional sport - may have been compromised, with data reportedly accessed by a Chinese government official.

"This headset isn’t a random product," Torre said on his podcast. "It’s very popular in sports because it allows athletes to measure their brainwaves to better manage their performance.

"You can tell when you’re calm, when you’re stressed, and when you’re entering what’s called flow state."

Other stars named include tennis players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, Olympic ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin, and Premier League footballers.

BrainCo, the headset’s parent company, has long-standing links to China and is preparing an IPO there valued at $1.3 billion.

Sports physician Dr Riccardo Ceccarelli, who works closely with Ferrari driver Leclerc, confirmed the technology’s wider use. "Yes, absolutely.

"We’re still in contact because they’ve also developed a wearable device that we can use for various experiments in aviation and the military," he said.

Experts, including Duke University’s Nita Farahany, believe the data could feed into military programs, including research on so-called ’super soldiers’.