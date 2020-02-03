3 February 2020
New $26m per year sponsor deal for Mercedes
Mercedes and Ineos would not comment
On the eve of the 2020 season, six-time consecutive world champion Mercedes has reportedly secured a $26m per year sponsorship deal.
At Christmas, the German team announced a new "performance partnership" with the Ineos-branded Tour de France and America’s Cup teams.
Now, the Financial Times reports that Ineos, a major British chemicals company run by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, has agreed a $26m per year F1 sponsorship deal.
Citing sources, the report said it will be announced "within weeks". Mercedes and Ineos would not comment.
