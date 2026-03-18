Montezemolo regrets Antonelli ’in a Mercedes’

Luca di Montezemolo admits he would have preferred to see Italy’s new Formula 1 sensation Kimi Antonelli in red rather than silver.

The former Ferrari president was among many in Italy celebrating after the 19-year-old’s breakthrough win from pole in Shanghai - a result that has triggered intense media hype and immediate links with a future move to Maranello.

"His victory thrilled me," Montezemolo told Corriere della Sera.

"He’s a 19-year-old who is constantly improving. He showed maturity and composure, uncharacteristic of an Italian, and especially not of someone his age."

However, Montezemolo could not hide a note of regret.

"It was a bit annoying to see him in a Mercedes," he admitted. "I would have preferred him in Ferrari."

Even so, he acknowledged that placing Antonelli straight into Ferrari at such a young age could have backfired.

"Putting someone like him directly into Ferrari would have meant destroying him," said Montezemolo. "The pressure would have been enormous."

Italy’s media has already begun openly speculating about Antonelli’s long-term future - particularly given Ferrari’s current driver lineup and the possibility of a seat opening in the coming years.

Antonelli, however, is keeping his feet on the ground.

"Yes, obviously Ferrari is Ferrari - it’s huge," he told Corriere dello Sport after returning to Italy.

"But honestly, winning for Mercedes wouldn’t be bad either."

The teenager also spoke warmly about Lewis Hamilton, with whom he shared the Shanghai podium, after a photo re-emerged of then ’F1 Grid Kid’ Antonelli shaking hands with the seven time world champion at Monza years ago.

"I honestly think that’s the photo of the year, the one with Lewis," Antonelli beamed.

"He has always supported me - so we have a really beautiful relationship. It’s special, especially with a champion like him."

Despite the growing hype, Antonelli is playing down any talk of an immediate title challenge.

"Life is changing, but I’m not thinking about the title," he told La Repubblica.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is also urging caution, noting that teammate and championship leader George Russell still holds an edge on outright pace for now.

"For the moment, George is still a bit faster," Wolff admitted, while insisting Antonelli possesses the broader qualities needed to become a future world champion.