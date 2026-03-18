De la Rosa calls for unity amid Aston-Honda crisis

Adrian Newey’s absence in Shanghai last weekend intensified speculation about his role at Aston Martin as the team’s disastrous Honda-powered era continues.

The design guru, who now unusually combines technical leadership with the team principal role, did not attend the Chinese GP - adding fuel to rumours that owner Lawrence Stroll could soon strip him of day-to-day management duties.

Aston Martin insists the situation is under control.

"We had a plan in place for when he needs to go and when he doesn’t," said chief trackside officer Mike Krack, who effectively led the team on the ground in China.

"It was always clear that Adrian wouldn’t be at every race this year.

"These days, with all these modern communication methods, it doesn’t really matter where people are. He was still on top of everything."

An Aston Martin spokesman echoed that position, confirming Newey will split his time between trackside duties and the factory.

"In his role as Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal, Adrian will divide his time between attending races and working at the AMRTC (factory) at Silverstone, where he leads the team’s technical direction," the spokesman said told the Spanish media.

Even so, speculation continues to swirl about potential replacements, with Christian Horner and former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl among the names linked with a future leadership role.

The uncertainty comes against the backdrop of a disastrous start to Aston Martin’s new Honda era, with the power unit widely blamed for a major performance deficit.

Amid reports of growing tension between the two main parties, team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa played down any suggestion of a rift.

"We’re in this together with Honda and we’re going to get out of this situation together," he told Cadena SER.

"The only way out is to keep working with them."

The situation has also raised questions about Fernando Alonso’s future, particularly after the Spaniard struggled physically with the severe vibrations in China.

"In sport, justice is always served," said de la Rosa.

"Justice would be for Fernando to leave winning - I don’t know if a championship or a race - but to leave through the front door because he is a great one."

Alonso’s immediate plans remain uncertain.

"We don’t know if this will be Fernando’s last year, but I think he doesn’t know either," de la Rosa added.

"As a team, we have to give him a competitive car.

"There are 20 races left. We have to keep dreaming because there’s still a long season ahead and we can turn things around."