Mercedes plans Antonelli tow for Russell at Monza

Mercedes is preparing to use Kimi Antonelli’s grid penalty strategically in qualifying at Monza, with the championship leader ready to give George Russell a slipstream.

Antonelli will start from the back after taking a fresh power unit, meaning his own qualifying position carries little practical value at his home race.

When asked whether Mercedes had discussed using him to help Russell, Antonelli said: "Yeah. It has been discussed with the team."

"If the team will ask me to do so, I will do it. If I could do anything to help the team, I will do it."

Russell confirmed the plan.

"They offered it," he said. "We’ll go for it, see if it works."

"This simply shows that we are playing as a team here. I put myself at the service of the team in Zandvoort, and Kimi will do the same for me here."

Russell also revealed that he expects to take his own power unit penalty later in the season.

"As far as penalty moves are concerned, I know that I too will be penalised, we just don’t know yet when we want to do it."

The Ferrari drivers are also preparing to cooperate where possible, although Charles Leclerc said neither he nor Lewis Hamilton will be deliberately compromised.

"This weekend, Lewis will be the one choosing, and I think he’ll take advantage of the slipstream opportunity," said Leclerc.

"But if we can help each other out and lap at the optimal distance from each other, we’ll definitely do that."

Carlos Sainz, however, sounded less convinced about the value of organised towing.

"Trying to slipstream each other hasn’t often been a success story," he said. "It’s not like it gives you a huge advantage."