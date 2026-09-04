Alonso keeps future open as Aston pushes renewal

Fernando Alonso is still refusing to commit to Aston Martin for 2027, even as the team insists it is confident a deal will eventually be reached.

When asked at Monza whether an announcement could come soon, Aston Martin trackside chief Mike Krack said there is no urgency.

"Are you starting to get impatient?" he smiled at a reporter. "It’s still September, the season starts in March, there’s plenty of time."

"I think you already know that we’re working on it. We’re pretty confident that we’ll find a good solution for everyone."

"Whether it’s September, October or November, it’s not really a problem, at least not for me."

When asked off-microphone about the possibility of Alonso retiring, Krack smiled: "I hope not."

Alonso himself remains much less committal.

When asked whether Aston Martin’s recent improvement, including ninth at Zandvoort, was enough motivation to continue, he answered simply: "No."

And asked whether he would only stay if expectations improve further, he replied: "Yes."

But the 45-year-old said the car itself is not the only factor.

"It’s not about the car," said Alonso. "I’m professional enough that I give 100 percent whether it’s for P15 or the podium."

"It’s more about the regulations. This isn’t the Formula 1 we grew up with or the one we all want."

Alonso said he hopes to help push the sport back towards what he considers "real Formula 1", but warned he does not want another long wait for change - or improvement from his team.

"I don’t want to wait another five years like last time," said the Spaniard.

"I want it done in two or three."

Aston Martin’s chassis progress has encouraged him, but Honda remains the biggest question mark.

"The drivability was an issue, and the additional power was barely noticeable at Zandvoort," he said when asked about Honda’s highly-anticipated Spec 2 engine.

Even so, Alonso still believes Honda can recover.

"100 percent. The facilities we have in Japan are among the best in the world."