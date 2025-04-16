McLaren can let drivers fight for now - Lauda

McLaren has no need to intervene in the intra-team championship battle between its drivers - yet.

That’s the view of Mathias Lauda, the son of Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda.

He appeared on Servus TV this week to comment on the fascinating dynamic that is developing at McLaren at present, as Oscar Piastri’s Bahrain win from pole dislodged Max Verstappen from P2 in the championship.

It means the young Australian is now just 3 points behind championship leader and teammate Lando Norris, whose current form and disposition is lagging slightly behind Piastri’s.

"The Australian, in a McLaren that any opponent on the grid would love to drive this year, shows no trace of doubt, no hesitation," La Gazzetta dello Sport declared after Bahrain.

In contrast, Norris’ alleged mental weakness is also being debated.

"He (Piastri) shows an icy calm, guiding the 24-year-old through the twists and turns of this season with a self-assurance that reinforces his talent and begins to worry his teammate Lando Norris," Gazzetta added.

There is no sign of real tension between Norris and Piastri yet, but former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos thinks Piastri’s manager - another former Red Bull driver Mark Webber - was furious after Suzuka.

In Japan, Piastri - slightly quicker - asked McLaren if he could pass Norris to try to attack race leader, and eventual winner, Verstappen. The team declined.

Doornbos texted Webber immediately as he suspected the Australian would be angry.

"He also responded immediately," Doornbos revealed to Ziggo Sport. "He said ’You’re right, this is not what I stand for. There is no number 1 driver and this has been clearly discussed’."

Lauda said he thinks there is no need for team orders yet.

"I think they have such a big lead with the car that they can afford that approach," said the Austrian. "They have two equal drivers. Piastri is a bit cooler - extremely calm. Nothing can upset him.

"Norris is much more emotional, especially when things are going badly. But their team boss is doing a good job so far to keep the drivers under control.

"I think it will be exciting between the two of them until the end of the season," Lauda, 44, added. "They don’t need team orders either, because the car is so strong. But if Verstappen’s Red Bull comes close again, they will need team orders. Right now? No."

As for McLaren boss Andrea Stella, he left Bahrain openly admitting his job may become more difficult as the season rolls on.

"Internally, we’re not talking about whether it will happen, we’re talking about when it will happen," he said, referring to the inevitability of conflict between the McLaren pair.

"We’re very aware that this is a difficult business."