Marko insists Tsunoda still in Red Bull mix

Dr Helmut Marko says Yuki Tsunoda has not yet been written out of Red Bull’s future plans, despite widespread speculation that the Japanese driver will be dropped altogether.

"Since his promotion, Laurent Mekies has been very busy in all areas. He hasn’t yet had the time to work on Yuki in detail," Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper ahead of the Baku GP.

"But we all still have hope for Yuki. His goal for the rest of the year must be to finish in the points as often and consistently as possible. Then we’ll see how things go next year."

The 82-year-old Austrian advisor said decisions will not be made until late October or beyond. "The only thing that’s certain is that Verstappen and Hadjar have contracts," said Marko.

"Where and in what position is still open, however."

Isack Hadjar arrived in Baku amid chatter that his 2026 Red Bull seat is already sealed. "I find it very funny. Because I haven’t signed anything," the French rookie smiled.

"I honestly don’t care what anyone writes. After Monza, I spent five days at home and had more important things to do than scroll through social media."

Marko confirmed to Osterreich newspaper that nothing is final. "We’re still taking our time with that decision," he said.

Tsunoda also dismissed the rumours. "That has nothing to do with the facts. I’m only focused on what I can influence," he said. "Rumours are just rumours. They have no meaning because they are not facts."

He insisted his form next to Max Verstappen is improving. "In Monza, I was within two tenths every time. People in the team are noticing that I’m improving."

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson admits his priority is simply staying on the F1 grid. "As drivers, the main thing for us is to be in Formula 1, so we’re focused on securing a seat," he told reporters.

"Right now, it’s mostly talks with Red Bull and trying to secure a seat where I am. Beyond that, most other seats are pretty much gone."

Lawson even offered advice to Hadjar about a potential Red Bull Racing promotion. "At the end of the day, we’re all racing drivers - we have to have enough self-confidence to be in the sport. Just focus on the job, prepare the best you can, and don’t listen to everything that’s said."