Mystery virus hits F1 paddock in Baku

Rumours of a virus outbreak have begun to swirl in Baku, with multiple members of the Formula 1 community reportedly falling ill.

George Russell was already sidelined on Thursday, with Mercedes confirming he remained at his hotel. "Unfortunately, George won’t be at track today because he’s feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow’s track action," the team said.

The situation has fuelled speculation that a mystery bug is circulating in the paddock after affecting guests at a hotel hosting several F1 personnel.

Valtteri Bottas is believed to be on standby should Russell be unable to participate in the Azerbaijan GP weekend.