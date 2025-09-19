Verstappen reaffirms Red Bull loyalty

Max Verstappen insists his dream remains to stay with Red Bull until the end of his career, despite recent and long-standing speculation about possible moves to Mercedes.

"I have to say, the Red Bull family is great. We’ve been together for a long time and I still like it," the four-time world champion told Sky Deutschland at Baku.

"I’ve always said that I would like to drive here until the end. That has always been the dream - and it’s still there."

It marks the end of the troubled recent Christian Horner saga - but still, the Dutchman admits that Red Bull faces a major challenge when its in-house engine project debuts in 2026.

"Next year won’t be easy with our own engine, but that’s also a new risk for Red Bull, which is nice," Verstappen said.

Dr Helmut Marko, speaking to Austria’s Osterreich newspaper, said Monza’s breakthrough pole and win proved Red Bull is heading in the right direction under new team boss Laurent Mekies.

"That won’t work at every track - Singapore, for example, simply doesn’t suit us," he warned. "I’m all the more excited to see if the upward trend will be confirmed in Baku.

"Baku should show whether Monza was simply a weak point for McLaren, or whether we’ve caught up."

Although Verstappen and Marko have already conceded the 2025 championship fight, former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug still sees a comeback as possible. "I actually consider that absolutely realistic," the 72-year-old told DPA.

"There are still 200 points to be awarded in the remaining eight main races alone, plus points in sprint races. Anyone who witnessed Verstappen’s dominant victory at Monza knows this was no track-specific one-off."

Part of Verstappen’s upbeat mood is Red Bull’s approval for him to tackle the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours. "Helmut is looking forward to it," Verstappen smiled. "He knows how passionate I am about it and how much I invest in it."

But he cautioned that it depends on F1 priorities. "Next year, there will also be new regulations. That will be difficult enough on its own. We’ll see what happens."

Rivals have reacted with admiration. Haas rookie Oliver Bearman said: "I hope that I’ll reach a point in my career where I can simply drive whatever I want - out of pure passion. It’s so impressive.

"He’s probably the best driver there has ever been. It’s so cool that he just goes to the Nordschleife and delivers."