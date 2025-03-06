Marko admits Verstappen ’behind’ Norris for ’25

By GMM 6 March 2025 - 09:31





Dr Helmut Marko has offered a typically straightforward appraisal of the current pecking order as Formula 1 heads into the 2025 season.

After the sole group pre-season test in Bahrain, the Red Bull advisor told Auto Bild: "(Lando) Norris is in front, behind him is Max (Verstappen), then it’s Ferrari with (Charles) Leclerc and Mercedes."

Former two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen, like most other pundits and experts, agrees that McLaren’s Norris is heading to Melbourne as favourite.

"I think Lando is ready to win," the Finn told Corriere dello Sport.

"The question is what lessons he learned in the title fight last year. Making mistakes is no shame, but speed alone is not enough to win. Just look at Max - he won last year even though the development of his car was not good."

However, Hakkinen also insists that for the last season of the current chassis and engine regulations, the title battle this year is likely to be close and intense.

"I could spend a whole day explaining why one driver could prevail over the other," he said.

One particular challenge for reigning quadruple world champion Verstappen, Hakkinen explained, will be on the psychological and motivational side.

"It really won’t be easy for him mentally," he said. "From the outside you can see the races, the tests and the interviews, but outside the spotlight a lot of work is also required.

"You also need to know how to deal with the pressure and the criticism."

However, Hakkinen admits that Verstappen is a already master of resisting pressure.

"Max knows what is needed and he delivers. And if I see a comparison with myself, Verstappen also has to deliver in a Formula 1 era that is full of talent - from (Lewis) Hamilton to Norris and from (George) Russell to Leclerc.

"Max deserves a lot of respect for that."