Malaysia and Imola poised for F1 return

Malaysia appears close to confirming a surprise Formula 1 return, potentially hosting the postponed Bahrain GP at Sepang in October.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says an announcement is imminent amid reports that Formula 1 wants to fill the October 4 gap between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

"With regards to F1, we will make an announcement on Sunday," Anwar told Malaysian media.

The Straits Times said active discussions and assessments are underway over Malaysia’s first grand prix since 2017.

The unusual solution could see the event officially retain the Bahrain GP name despite being staged at Sepang, as the original Sakhir race was postponed following the conflict involving Iran.

Sky Italia reports that Saudi Arabia’s return is now effectively ruled out, while Bahrain could be relocated to Malaysia because Sepang fits naturally into the freight route between Baku and Singapore.

The status of Qatar and Abu Dhabi later in the season also remains uncertain, especially with the Middle Eastern conflict having moved into a new and intense hot phase.

Imola has now emerged as another potential emergency option, possibly even for the season finale in early December.

Imola mayor Marco Panieri and circuit director Pietro Benvenuti are present in the Hungaroring paddock this weekend for discussions.

Corriere della Sera reports that Imola is ready to step in, although low temperatures, rain and fog would create obvious risks for a December race.

The start time could be brought forward to midday to avoid problems with fading light.

Formula 1 is expected to confirm the October solution first, while delaying decisions on Qatar, Abu Dhabi and any possible replacement finale until the geopolitical situation becomes clearer.