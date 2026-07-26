Hungaroring asphalt raises race-stoppage fears

Crumbling asphalt has put Formula 1 officials on alert ahead of the Hungarian GP, with concerns that worsening track damage could even interrupt Sunday’s race.

Nico Hulkenberg had already described the resurfaced sections as a "patchwork quilt" on Thursday, while drivers encountered bumps, dust, inconsistent grip and loose stones throughout practice and qualifying.

The most serious problem emerged in the final corner, where the asphalt began breaking apart directly on the racing line.

George Russell was scathing.

"They’ve re-laid a third of the track, and unfortunately, it’s a terrible job," said the Mercedes driver. "There really are a lot of bumps."

"The track crumbles in the last corner, forcing drivers to drive in the middle of the corner. They can’t find their line, and that’s not normal."

Oscar Piastri also criticised the patched surface.

"The track surface is quite strange in some places, namely on the new sections where it was worn and some strips of asphalt have been added," he said.

The matter was raised during Friday’s drivers’ briefing before race director Rui Marques and other FIA officials inspected the circuit.

Repairs were then carried out overnight, particularly in Turn 1.

"Two sections were repaired, one in the zone and the other to the right of the zone where the overtaking car must pass," an FIA official confirmed.

However, the most badly deteriorating sections elsewhere were largely left untouched.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of Monaco, where similar track damage forced a red flag and emergency repairs.

Pirelli has also warned that the rougher, low-grip surface could increase sliding, tyre temperatures and wear as the race progresses, particularly in traffic.