12 August 2019
Magnussen gets married in F1 break
"Life is even more beautiful if you can also look beyond motorsport"
Search
Kevin Magnussen has used F1’s August break to get married.
Danish media report that the Haas driver married Louise Gjorup in Nyborg, Denmark. The news broke after their friends posted photos of the low-profile event on social media.
Magnussen, 26, said in 2019 that he met his now wife after re-assessing his life when he was dumped by McLaren following his F1 debut in 2014.
"When I got the rug pulled from under me, I suddenly had to consider some things in my life that I hadn’t considered before. And that was healthy," he is quoted by BT newspaper.
"It occurred to me that life is even more beautiful if you can also look beyond motorsport."
Haas F1
12 August 2019
add_circle Magnussen gets married in F1 break
8 August 2019
add_circle Steiner plays down Fittipaldi’s 2020 chances
4 August 2019
add_circle Magnussen says he ’needs’ August break
2 August 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg ’interesting’ candidate for Haas - Steiner
More on Haas F1
Formula 1 news
12 August 2019
add_circle Verstappen among F1’s ’more complete’ drivers
12 August 2019
add_circle 20hp engine boost for Ferrari after break - report
12 August 2019
add_circle Drivers ’interested’ in Haas - Steiner
12 August 2019
add_circle Official: Albon replaces Gasly at Red Bull for Belgian Grand Prix
12 August 2019