Magnussen gets married in F1 break

"Life is even more beautiful if you can also look beyond motorsport"

By GMM

12 August 2019 - 11:38
Kevin Magnussen has used F1’s August break to get married.

Danish media report that the Haas driver married Louise Gjorup in Nyborg, Denmark. The news broke after their friends posted photos of the low-profile event on social media.

Magnussen, 26, said in 2019 that he met his now wife after re-assessing his life when he was dumped by McLaren following his F1 debut in 2014.

"When I got the rug pulled from under me, I suddenly had to consider some things in my life that I hadn’t considered before. And that was healthy," he is quoted by BT newspaper.

"It occurred to me that life is even more beautiful if you can also look beyond motorsport."

