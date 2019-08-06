Belgian GP || September 1 || 15h10 (Local time)

Official: Albon replaces Gasly at Red Bull for Belgian Grand Prix

Gasly will return to Toro Rosso

By Olivier Ferret

12 August 2019 - 12:18
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing will race with a new driver line-up from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards.

Alexander Albon is being promoted to Aston Martin Red Bull Racing to drive alongside Max Verstappen, while Pierre Gasly will return to the Red Bull sister team, Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Red Bull are in the unique position of having four talented Formula One drivers under contract who can be rotated between Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso. The Team will use the next nine races to evaluate Alex’s performance in order to make an informed decision as to who will drive alongside Max in 2020.

Everyone at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing looks forward to welcoming Alex to the Team and supporting him during the next phase of his F1 career.

