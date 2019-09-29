Japanese GP || October 13 || 14h10 (Local time)

Liberty says no ’serious’ talks with new F1 teams

"We can confirm that there are no serious discussions"

By GMM

4 October 2019 - 09:02
Liberty Media has officially played down the hopes of multiple teams that reportedly want to enter Formula 1.

We reported recently that two prospective teams, one called Panthera Team Asia F1 and another thought to be Boris Rothenberg’s SMP Racing outfit, might be interested in entering the sport.

And now a Spanish outfit with links to the Formula 2 team Campos Racing and the German driver Pascal Wehrlein claims it is in "an advanced stage" of talks to enter F1 in 2021.

But Formula 1 has issued a statement "following publicity in recent days from several entities that have indicated their ambition to participate in the Formula 1 world championship from 2021".

"While Formula 1 appreciates their interest, we can confirm that there are no serious discussions with any persons or companies about the admission of a new team," the statement added.

