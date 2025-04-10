Liberty could sell F1 in 2026 - report

Formula 1 could be sold in 2026, London’s Times newspaper is speculating.

The latest news swirling around the sport’s current owner, Liberty Media, is that the European Union is set to approve the American company’s buyout of the MotoGP commercial rights holder, Dorna.

There had been anti-competitive concerns about a single company owning both F1 and MotoGP, but the Times suggests that Liberty might actually be ready to offload Formula 1.

The newspaper cited sources that believe F1 could hit the market in 2026.

That is despite the fact that Formula 1 appears to be in good financial health and with surging popularity - even though the ratings figures for the latest Drive To Survive series on Netflix have dipped compared to 2024.

Nonetheless, Alpine team advisor Flavio Briatore is impressed.

"Stefano Domenicali has done an incredible job," he told La Stampa newspaper.

"He has created a show that has never been seen before," Briatore added of his fellow Italian.

Some have criticised the overly show-oriented or American style of the ’new’ F1, but Briatore insists: "F1 is always F1.

"The core remains the race and discovering the new champions - the new Schumacher, the new Alonso, the new Verstappen."