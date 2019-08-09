Belgian GP || September 1 || 15h10 (Local time)

Leclerc hails Hamilton’s ’mental strength’

"And his ability to always know how to extract the maximum"

By GMM

22 August 2019 - 11:09
Leclerc hails Hamilton's 'mental

Charles Leclerc has hailed five time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s "consistency and mental strength".

The young Ferrari driver told Italian magazine Sette: "What would I take from Lewis? His consistency and his mental strength. And his ability to always know how to extract the maximum.

"Everyone can do a good lap, the difference is putting so many of them together in the moments that count."

His admiration of Hamilton aside, it is often said that Leclerc’s relationship with Max Verstappen is exactly the opposite.

But the 21-year-old insisted: "It is not true that we can’t stand each other.

"Perhaps we confused the driver with the person when we were immature, but fortunately we no longer mix the two things," Leclerc added, referring to his former karting rival.

Engine rivals ’have caught up’ - Wolff

Governor says F1 ’will not leave Sao Paulo’

