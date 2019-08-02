Governor says F1 ’will not leave Sao Paulo’

Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria says Formula 1 is staying at Interlagos.

In recent weeks, the race beyond 2020 has seemed endangered after Liberty officials met with counterparts in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has even said a switch to Rio is "99 per cent" certain.

But Sao Paulo governor Doria told Terra: "Formula 1 will not leave Sao Paulo.

"Rest assured it is remaining here.

"There was a lot of desire from Rio to have Formula 1, but it will not leave Sao Paulo. We will not allow that to happen.

"We are making a deal with Liberty so that F1 will continue to be here," Doria added.