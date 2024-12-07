Lawson, Hadjar waiting for Perez’s ’decision’

By GMM 7 December 2024 - 09:36





With every hour that passes in Abu Dhabi, the situation with Sergio Perez seems to become clearer and clearer.

A growing number of authoritative sources, now including the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, believe Red Bull has definitely decided to part ways with the Mexican driver after Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP.

It is believed the team is still allowing Perez to decide to ’retire’ - and retain an ambassadorial role. If he decides against that, Red Bull would need to pay a big severance fee and cut all ties with the 34-year-old.

In the meantime, the next Red Bull-contracted drivers in the queue, namely Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar, are having to wait.

"Until the situation is clear with Sergio and he decides what he wants to do, everything else is purely speculation," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.

"We’ve worked tremendously hard to try and support him and we’ll continue to do so all the way up until the chequered flag on Sunday, where hopefully he can get a good result at the final race of the year."

A reporter asked Perez what Horner means by suggesting the decision is in the driver’s own hands. "You have to ask him," ’Checo’ replied.

What is clear is that Red Bull’s patience with Perez has worn thin. Advisor Dr Helmut Marko even suggested that losing the constructors’ championship this year is Perez’s fault.

"Of course I take some responsibility," Perez said. "But I also believe that everything cannot depend entirely on one person."

If Perez is ousted, or if he ’retires’, Lawson is tipped to become Max Verstappen’s new teammate - with rookie Isack Hadjar stepping into the vacancy at Racing Bulls (RB).

Hadjar was in Verstappen’s cockpit for Friday practice in Abu Dhabi.

"It is now up to Red Bull to make the choice about what happens to him for next year," said the quadruple world champion.

20-year-old Hadjar was a few tenths off Perez’s pace. "Let’s start with the positive," Marko said. "He was very strong in the race simulation.

"His position in the car wasn’t perfect. The difference between Max and Isack is about 20 centimetres in height, and also a big weight difference, so for a first attempt it was quite positive."

Hadjar agreed: "We had to raise the seat and I was not very comfortable. My legs were literally touching my hands when I turned the wheel," added the French-Algerian.

He insisted that winning the F2 championship on Sunday will not affect whether he steps up to Racing Bulls in 2025. "I just want to go for the title for me and for my team. It won’t change my future," he told Auto Hebdo.

"For my future, we should know in two weeks."