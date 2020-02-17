Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Imola wants to replace 2020 Chinese GP

"I expect it is difficult to get everything arranged"

17 February 2020
Imola has put itself forward as a potential substitute for the postponed Chinese GP this April.

The former F1 venue has admitted for some time that it would like to return to the calendar, and sees the coronavirus crisis as a potential opening.

"We have indeed submitted an application to the FIA and the F1 organisation to replace the Chinese GP," Imola director Roberto Marazzi told the Dutch source Racingnews365.

"We have not yet received a response. I expect it is difficult to get everything arranged."

The last F1 race at Imola, held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, was the San Marino GP in 2006.

