17 February 2020
Imola wants to replace 2020 Chinese GP
"I expect it is difficult to get everything arranged"
Search
Imola has put itself forward as a potential substitute for the postponed Chinese GP this April.
The former F1 venue has admitted for some time that it would like to return to the calendar, and sees the coronavirus crisis as a potential opening.
"We have indeed submitted an application to the FIA and the F1 organisation to replace the Chinese GP," Imola director Roberto Marazzi told the Dutch source Racingnews365.
"We have not yet received a response. I expect it is difficult to get everything arranged."
The last F1 race at Imola, held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, was the San Marino GP in 2006.
Circuits
14 February 2020
add_circle Teams to ’monitor’ potential Vietnam GP axe
13 February 2020
add_circle Vietnam GP could be cancelled too - Magnussen
12 February 2020
add_circle Official: Chinese GP postponed due to novel coronavirus outbreak
12 February 2020
add_circle F1 set to officially postpone Chinese GP
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
17 February 2020
add_circle Gasly keeps eye on Red Bull return
17 February 2020
add_circle Vettel no longer Ferrari number 1 - Marko
17 February 2020
add_circle Red Bull likely to sign up for 2021 - Mateschitz
17 February 2020
add_circle Imola wants to replace 2020 Chinese GP
17 February 2020