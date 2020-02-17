Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

’No options’ for Alonso comeback - Coulthard

"Sometimes you just have no choice other than to accept things"

Fernando Alonso can probably forget about returning to Formula 1 in 2021.

That is the view of his former contemporary David Coulthard, who told Spain’s EFE news agency that he cannot see where the two-time world champion could slot back into the grid.

"I know he wants to come back, but he seems to have run out of options," Coulthard said.

"I don’t think Mercedes loves or needs him; I don’t think Ferrari loves or needs him. I think it’s the same for Red Bull, so where would he go? McLaren? Would they want him there again?" the Scot added.

Alonso, 38, is also struggling to find a cockpit for May’s Indy 500, with Honda having reportedly vetoed a deal with Andretti.

Coulthard said of the Spaniard: "I think sometimes you just have no choice other than to accept things.

"For me, Fernando is one of the most talented drivers in the history of Formula 1, with that strange sort of talent that is comparable to Hamilton, Schumacher and Senna.

"But everything has its time, and it may have come for him," he added.

