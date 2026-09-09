Imola finale ’already assigned’ - report

Imola is now reportedly set to replace Abu Dhabi as the final race of the 2026 season, despite Formula 1 continuing to insist publicly that the existing calendar remains unchanged.

Corriere dello Sport journalist Fulvio Solms says the long-rumoured switch is effectively complete.

"Imola is now fully committed to organising a GP that’s still officially under wraps, but has already been assigned and the details defined," he wrote.

According to Solms, the race will take place on December 6 under the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy GP name, while both Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi will ultimately be dropped because of the continuing Middle East situation.

"The date is December 6th, officially still assigned to the Abu Dhabi GP, which, however, will be skipped, as will the Qatar GP," he added.

He said the delay in announcing the change is mainly commercial and contractual.

"Why aren’t they telling us yet? Only for insurance reasons and to avoid penalties."

Solms also claimed Qatar is continuing preparations publicly despite the expected cancellation, including temporary grandstands and hospitality installations.

But speaking in Madrid ahead of this weekend’s race, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali again refused to confirm any change.

"The schedule is confirmed as it stands today, right up until the final in Abu Dhabi."

"And if anything changes, of course we’ll keep you informed," said the Italian.

"In close collaboration with the FIA, the promoters and, of course, the entire community, we are monitoring the situation."