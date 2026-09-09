Giovinazzi on standby amid Leclerc fitness check

Reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi has reportedly been sent to Madrid as Ferrari waits for Charles Leclerc to receive final medical clearance following his huge Monza crash.

Leclerc suffered vision problems after the impact and has undergone further checks this week, although his own message to fans sounded reassuring.

"Thanks for all the messages," he has now written on social media.

"Physically, that was a big one but I’m ok. Emotionally, it hurts even more for something like this to happen here at home, in front of all of you, the tifosi."

There is also uncertainty over the condition of Leclerc’s latest-spec ADUO power unit following the crash.

Some reports suggest the engine has survived, while La Gazzetta dello Sport says Ferrari engineers are still assessing whether replacement components will be required.

"In the next few hours, Ferrari will have to decide whether to proceed with replacing the engine and its components," read the media report.

A full replacement could bring a grid penalty in Madrid, although gearbox damage itself would not carry the same consequence.

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov has questioned Leclerc’s recent error rate in a column for Russian outlet Championat.

"I like Charles, his approach, his speed, and so on, but I don’t understand why he regularly has problems that lead to accidents," said the Russian.

Petrov suggested the pressure of Ferrari’s home race may have contributed.

"Perhaps Leclerc acted this way because of pressure and a sense of responsibility to the fans at Ferrari’s home race," said the former Renault driver.