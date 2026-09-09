Domenicali hopes Alonso stays in F1

Stefano Domenicali says he will personally try to convince Fernando Alonso to remain in Formula 1 beyond 2026, as uncertainty continues over the Spaniard’s future.

Alonso was asked after Monza whether an announcement about 2027 might come at his home race in Madrid this weekend, and answered simply: "No."

Aston Martin has also insisted there is no rush to settle the 45-year-old’s plans.

But speaking to Spanish media in Madrid, Domenicali said he strongly hopes Alonso continues.

"I’ve spoken to Fernando," said the F1 CEO.

"My relationship with him is very, very good, and I really hope it continues. I’m going to try to convince him to stay because, for me - I don’t even need to repeat it - he’s an incredible driver."

Alonso has repeatedly criticised the nature of the 2026 regulations, but Domenicali suspects the competitiveness of Aston Martin is the bigger factor.

"I think it’s more the car than the rules, but in any case, that’s just my opinion," he smiled.

"I truly hope that the Aston Martin project, including the engine, is strong enough to give Fernando what he deserves as world champion."

Domenicali, Alonso’s former Ferrari boss, said both Alonso and Carlos Sainz remain crucial to F1’s popularity in Spain.

"They are our ambassadors, carrying the Spanish passport all over the world."

"We need his face and his personality because, as always happens in a country, they’re able to attract younger generations."

And whenever Alonso ultimately retires, Domenicali expects him to remain closely involved.

"Fernando will always be part of our family," he said.

"When he decides to stop competing, it will be his decision, not anyone else’s."