Hockenheim says F1 return up to Liberty

Whether Germany returns to the F1 calendar is in large part up to Liberty Media.

That is the view of Jorn Teske, the boss at Hockenheim. In 2020, the circuit and Germany are missing from the schedule.

"Germany is a country with a long racing tradition, a strong federation and automobile clubs, but it is unlikely that the organisers of other grands prix must fully rely on ticket sales," he told Germany’s motorsport-total.com.

"I’m not saying that we definitely need subsidies, but it should not be that the risk lies solely on our shoulders when it comes to millions of euros," Teske added.

"For Formula 1, they must decide how important the historical circuits are for them, and how much they are willing to compromise in determining the race fees."