Cadillac has confirmed it will abandon plans to introduce its own Formula 1 engine under the current regulations, instead targeting the proposed new V8 formula in 2030.

The decision comes despite the FIA mysteriously deleting an announcement earlier this week confirming an agreement in principle to introduce V8 engines.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown insisted in Las Vegas that the agreement remains intact.

"There’s an agreement in principle. I think everyone is very, very excited," Brown said.

"I think now it’s about kind of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s."

Alpine’s Flavio Briatore agreed.

"We have the agreement, basically. It’s not signed, but it looks like everybody’s agreed to 2030 V8s," he said.

"I think it’s the right way to go. We need an engine with a lot of noise, and a simple engine."

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss confirmed the American manufacturer has consequently revised its original plan to introduce a General Motors power unit in 2029.

"We would remain a customer of Ferrari through ’29 and come into and bring the Cadillac power unit online in 2030 with the V8," he said.

Cadillac’s new engine facility in Charlotte is scheduled to open on December 18.

"They’ve already got a V6 base to build off of, and working towards the V8," Towriss explained.