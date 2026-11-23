Oscar Piastri has been praised by McLaren boss Andrea Stella despite angrily swearing at his race engineer during a battle with teammate Lando Norris in Las Vegas.

The outburst comes amid speculation about Piastri’s future following his recent split with long-time management team Mark and Ann Webber.

On lap 41, engineer Tom Stallard urged the Australian to "be careful around your teammate" while battling Norris.

Piastri immediately snapped back: "Stop telling me to be f*cking careful."

But Stella was delighted rather than angry.

"I actually thought it was nice," the Italian admitted.

"That’s the character you expect from a driver. It’s not that Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, with whom I’ve worked before, were easier. And they were champions."

Stella explained that McLaren must communicate its expectations, but also recognise when drivers have understood the message.

"You have to keep doing that until the driver makes it clear: I got it. After that, you should move on."

Piastri, who finished third behind Norris as McLaren secured a double podium, was similarly unapologetic.

"Because we know what we’re doing. We don’t need reminding," he said.

He insisted the pair had raced responsibly despite their close battles.

"We both understood perfectly what the goal was - to score as many points as possible for the team. So it’s clear we weren’t overly aggressive."

Stella also suggested the relationship between his drivers had actually improved since their intense championship fight in 2025.

"Their relationship has only improved after 2025," he said.

"But we’re still working on that process. You should never think the work is done."