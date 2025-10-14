Hamilton pushing Ferrari again amid FIA tension

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly submitted another internal report calling for procedural and operational changes at Ferrari - as the team’s on-track crisis deepens and rumours again link Christian Horner to Maranello.

According to Corriere della Sera, Hamilton has grown increasingly vocal about what he perceives as mismanagement within Ferrari’s trackside operations. The seven-time world champion is said to have reiterated his concerns directly to top management after becoming frustrated by recurring setup errors, inflexible weekend execution and ignored input.

"Lewis expected to have more influence on decisions," the Italian newspaper reported, "but instead found himself facing a series of unheard requests and having to battle against internal politics to make improvements."

The report claims Ferrari’s once-promising SF-25 package has been undermined by flawed coordination between Maranello and the trackside team. Frequent setup mistakes and slow decision-making have been cited as key reasons for the car’s inconsistent performance, with engineers often forced into last-minute changes to avoid technical breaches after the double disqualification in Shanghai.

Adding to the strain, Corriere della Sera said relations between Ferrari and the FIA have also become tense, with the governing body carrying out "extremely frequent inspections" on the red cars - prompting an overly conservative approach that has limited performance potential.

The paper also pointed to growing dissatisfaction at the top, noting that chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna are demanding visible progress after another winless season. Despite Frederic Vasseur’s recent contract renewal, pressure is again said to be mounting as Ferrari sits winless and third in the standings.

Meanwhile, Russian commentator Alexey Popov claims the renewed Christian Horner-to-Ferrari rumours are gathering pace. "You probably couldn’t ignore it - Horner is back at Ferrari with renewed vigour," Popov said on his Youtube channel.

"Yes, they extended Vasseur’s contract, but there are no results, and there’s discontent. Elkann was there because something clearly needs to be done urgently. So there’s talk they’ll invite Horner.

"But whether that’s true or not - no one knows."