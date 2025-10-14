Mick Schumacher shines in Indycar test

Mick Schumacher has made an impressive debut in Indycar testing at Indianapolis - in what many see as a symbolic farewell to his Formula 1 ambitions.

The 26-year-old German, dropped by Haas after 2022 and unable to secure a comeback despite time as Mercedes’ reserve, tested a Dallara-Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on Monday. Schumacher immediately topped the morning session with a laptime close to race pace from the Indycar round held at the same road circuit in May.

"I’ve been interested in testing an Indycar for a while," Schumacher said. "In recent years, I’ve met some of the Indycar drivers at Formula 1 events, and they all said how much fun it is. So far, I’m really enjoying it, and the people here are great."

Unlike F1, Indycars have no power steering - a challenge Schumacher welcomed. "Some have said the steering is very heavy, but honestly, it feels similar to Formula 2. Physically demanding, but that’s exactly what you want," he said.

Schumacher admitted, however, that the move reflects not only passion, but also the reality of his situation. "Indycar comes the closest to what I can still race," he said.

"Obviously, my target the past couple of years has been to go back to Formula 1, but that option hasn’t opened up. So at some point I want to race again in single-seaters, and therefore this option is a good one."

He confirmed that no full-time deal has been decided, but that the test will help him "figure out where I want to be in 2026."

Rahal Letterman, which currently fields Graham Rahal and Louis Foster, is believed to be open to discussions. Schumacher said: "It’s a decision that lies with both sides.

"We all have a couple of days and weeks to think about it and see what opportunities there are for the future. But so far, so good."

Despite warnings from several European figures - including his own uncle Ralf Schumacher - about the dangers of oval racing, Mick said he would not rule it out. "For sure, I’m interested to try it and see what it’s all about," he said.

"If I were to commit to Indycar, I’d like to commit to it fully."

Smiling as he reflected on driving at the same venue where his father Michael won five times with Ferrari, Schumacher added simply: "I’m happy to be here and happy to drive the car. It’s fun.

"I want to enjoy racing and find where I feel most at home."