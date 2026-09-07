Raikkonen’s son to join Red Bull junior program

Kimi Raikkonen’s 11-year-old son Robin is reportedly set to join Red Bull’s famous driver development programme, with an official announcement expected soon.

Formula.hu reports that the deal is now effectively agreed after the Raikkonen family appeared in the Red Bull garage at Monza on Sunday.

Robin, nicknamed ’Ace’, was even pictured sitting in Max Verstappen’s car, while Kimi and wife Minttu were seen with senior Red Bull figures.

The move would make particular sense after Gino Rosato, Robin’s godfather and a long-time friend of the Raikkonen family, recently joined Red Bull as a consultant.

Rosato had already told Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat that academy discussions were underway.

"Of course. Those are things we are working on," he said.

"We are evaluating options at the moment."

He refused at the time to identify the team involved, but added: "Hopefully we will announce big news about this this year."