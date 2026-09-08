Sainz unsure about Madrid ’car killer’ status

Carlos Sainz says Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit will be difficult and spectacular, but is not yet ready to accept James Vowles’ description of it as a potential "car killer".

The Williams boss made the remark after the recent Formula 3 test produced 19 red flags, three broken chassis and six suspension failures.

"I think the ’car killer’ label is for F3 cars at the moment," Sainz said at Monza on Sunday.

"We’ll have to see if it’s an F1 ’car killer’ or not. What’s clear is that it’s a very complicated, very spectacular circuit."

"We’ve all said it after driving it in the simulator - we were surprised by how complicated it is and how difficult it will be."

Sainz, who is also an ambassador for the new Madring event, said the circuit at least has genuine character.

"I believe that at least in that respect it will be a circuit with character, with difficulty, not just another circuit added to the calendar for no reason."

"If it’s too much or if some corner or kerb needs to be changed or whatever, well, there will be time over the years to improve it," he added.

One particular focus will be the heavily banked La Monumental section, with Pirelli estimating it could put 20 to 30 percent more energy through the tyres than Zandvoort’s comparable banking.

"It’s harder than Zandvoort, I can tell you that," a Pirelli spokesman told Kolner Express.

For Madrid native Sainz, however, the biggest immediate challenge may be everything surrounding the race.

"I’m going to try to enjoy it to the fullest because it’s my home race and I have to make an extra effort for my country and my city," he said.