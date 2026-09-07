Hadjar still uncertain for Madrid return

Isack Hadjar’s return for the Madrid GP remains uncertain, with Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies insisting the team will not rush him back into the car.

Hadjar has already missed Zandvoort and Monza with his wrist injury, and Mekies said another medical assessment will determine whether Madrid comes too soon.

"We’ll see in the coming days," said the Frenchman.

"Our approach remains unchanged. We want him to have fully recovered and not put him back in the cockpit any sooner."

"The priority is for him to be 100 percent fit. We’ll speak with the medical staff in a few days and then we’ll see."

Mekies also said Red Bull showed some encouraging signs at Monza after a difficult weekend for Max Verstappen that ultimately ended on the podium.

"It was good to see that we were a bit ahead of McLaren and Ferrari in terms of pace," he said.

"That was probably our best race pace in a few races. It’s definitely an improvement and we know what we need to do to close the gap further."