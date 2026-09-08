Leclerc needs medical clearance for Madrid - doctor

Charles Leclerc must undergo new medical checks before being cleared to race in Madrid, as Ferrari moves to calm the growing tension between him and Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc complained of blurred vision in his right eye following his enormous Monza crash and underwent further imaging in Monaco on Monday.

Dr Isabel Ornaque, who will head the medical centre at Madring this weekend, said Leclerc must now be assessed for any neurological effects before being allowed to compete.

"We need to determine his neurological state and whether he’s truly concussed or not," she said.

"In Leclerc’s case, he’s having a CT scan in Monaco today to assess him and see if he can start now in Madrid."

Ornaque knows Leclerc already, having examined him after another sizeable qualifying crash at Barcelona earlier this season, where she headed the circuit’s medical operation.

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s internal situation remains tense after Leclerc and Hamilton clashed on the opening lap at Monza.

Leclerc pushed back strongly against suggestions that the relationship itself has broken down.

"I really don’t know who’s spreading this narrative that we’re against each other," he said.

"There was too much talk in the Netherlands as well."

But Frederic Vasseur has now admitted Ferrari may have reached the point where clearer intervention is required in the form of team orders.

"At some point a decision has to be made," he said.

"Every team is different, and when we have to make the decision, we will make it."

Vasseur said he would ideally continue allowing both drivers to race freely, but acknowledged the team’s result cannot continue to suffer as a consequence.

"By definition, I’d love to let them race all weekend," he insisted.