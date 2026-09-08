Ecclestone denies arrest after shotgun incident

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has denied reports that he was arrested in Portugal after arriving at an airport with a shotgun.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha first reported that the 95-year-old had been detained during a routine operation at Tires Aerodrome in Cascais after arriving by private jet from Switzerland.

Bild and De Telegraaf subsequently reported the incident as an arrest, but Ecclestone told the Press Association that account was wrong.

"No," he said when asked if he had been arrested.

"The police were very helpful and doing all they could to stop us from having to do what we had to do."

Ecclestone said he had brought the shotgun to Portugal because he intended to enter a clay pigeon shooting competition.

He said the problem emerged because he did not have the required documentation for the weapon.

"They said, ’Where is the blue book for the gun?’"

"And I said, ’I don’t know, I have never heard about a blue book in my life.’"

Ecclestone said he spent about an hour speaking with customs officials and four police officers before surrendering the shotgun.

In 2022, Ecclestone was detained in Brazil after a handgun was discovered in his luggage as he prepared to fly by private jet to Switzerland, later paying 6,000 Brazilian reals to authorities before being allowed to leave.